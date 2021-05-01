Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Huron Consulting Group posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $198.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of HURN stock opened at $56.26 on Wednesday. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $61.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.29, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $975,891.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,504,050.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 243.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

