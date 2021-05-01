Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Issues Earnings Results

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Invitation Homes updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.340-1.420 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.34-1.42 EPS.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.95.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on INVH. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.27.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.