Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ENPH. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.55.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $139.25 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $229.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.18 and a 200-day moving average of $157.19.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 41,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $7,395,276.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 991,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,636,702.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $9,706,906.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,877,487.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 36.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $226,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $1,831,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 71.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

