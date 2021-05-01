Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of CDAY opened at $94.48 on Wednesday. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $55.42 and a 1-year high of $111.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1,181.15 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $427,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,823,974.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at $6,042,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after buying an additional 8,736 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

