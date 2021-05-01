Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.00.
Shares of CDAY opened at $94.48 on Wednesday. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $55.42 and a 1-year high of $111.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1,181.15 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $427,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,823,974.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at $6,042,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after buying an additional 8,736 shares during the period.
Ceridian HCM Company Profile
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
