Raymond James Raises Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target to $60.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BRO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.11.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $53.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $34.67 and a 1-year high of $53.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.38.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,222.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

