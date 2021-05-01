Credit Suisse Group Cuts F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $203.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $207.00 to $203.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen increased their target price on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $204.00.

FFIV opened at $186.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.89. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 3,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $640,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total transaction of $50,261.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $3,375,173 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $245,888,000 after purchasing an additional 316,694 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in F5 Networks by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $194,117,000 after buying an additional 218,555 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in F5 Networks by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 716,359 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $126,036,000 after buying an additional 109,547 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,879,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in F5 Networks by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 510,295 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $89,781,000 after buying an additional 62,794 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

