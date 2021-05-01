China Renaissance Securities Upgrades KE (NYSE:BEKE) to Buy

KE (NYSE:BEKE) was upgraded by China Renaissance Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $68.00 target price on the stock. China Renaissance Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BEKE. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on KE in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.70 target price for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on KE in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.60.

Get KE alerts:

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $52.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.16. KE has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $22.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.28 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KE will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in KE during the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in KE during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,888,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KE during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,840,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in KE during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,441,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in KE during the 4th quarter worth about $1,563,000. 13.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.