Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 25.91%.

Shares of CACC opened at $394.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $371.08 and its 200-day moving average is $347.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.22. Credit Acceptance has a one year low of $266.74 and a one year high of $539.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a current ratio of 23.45.

CACC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $362.20.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

