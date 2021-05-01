McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Announces Earnings Results

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $121.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.96 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. McGrath RentCorp updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $81.98 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $45.71 and a 52 week high of $86.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.27%.

In other news, insider Kay Dashner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,129. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

