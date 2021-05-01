BMO Capital Markets Boosts Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target to $145.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.77.

Shares of WM stock opened at $137.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.88 and its 200 day moving average is $119.36. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $94.13 and a twelve month high of $138.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,906,000 after purchasing an additional 477,574 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,679 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,928,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,109,000 after purchasing an additional 22,757 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $510,184,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,310,000 after purchasing an additional 79,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

