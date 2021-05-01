Pillar (PLR) Price Tops $0.0594 on Exchanges

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. During the last seven days, Pillar has traded up 23.1% against the dollar. One Pillar coin can currently be bought for $0.0594 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $15.41 million and $10,035.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00067048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00019760 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00070114 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.48 or 0.00828336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00095302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00044640 BTC.

About Pillar

PLR is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

