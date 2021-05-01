Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.81

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.81 and last traded at $33.81, with a volume of 15210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.03.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average of $25.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64.

Loomis AB (publ) Company Profile

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables in Sweden and internationally. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, physical foreign currency, ATMs, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, an end-to-end payment platform for merchants.

