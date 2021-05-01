Short Interest in Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) Drops By 30.4%

Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PRGNF opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. Paragon Shipping has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.12.

Paragon Shipping Company Profile

Paragon Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services worldwide. It engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials. Paragon Shipping Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Voula, Greece.

