Short Interest in Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) Drops By 30.4%

Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:PRGNF opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. Paragon Shipping has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.12.
Paragon Shipping Company Profile
