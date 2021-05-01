Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.38

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.38 and last traded at $37.38, with a volume of 24156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.66.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CGEMY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Capgemini alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.68.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.