Short Interest in Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Declines By 29.9%

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,700 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the March 31st total of 368,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 781,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

GTBIF opened at $32.00 on Friday. Green Thumb Industries has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.51.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05.

GTBIF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $46.00 to $71.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.58.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.