CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Reaches New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $34.45 and last traded at $33.60, with a volume of 180033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.05.

The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

In related news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $140,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,559.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Chris Spurio sold 16,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $553,758.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,603,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 205,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,955. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CBIZ by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,802,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,195,000 after buying an additional 244,562 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,235,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,485,000 after purchasing an additional 378,628 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,865,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,630,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,691,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,018,000 after purchasing an additional 31,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,355,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,074,000 after purchasing an additional 54,792 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.06.

CBIZ Company Profile (NYSE:CBZ)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

