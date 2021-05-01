Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.51

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 1527422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

ELP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group raised Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.092 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.50%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 866.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20,386 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 831.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 34,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30,574 shares in the last quarter.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile (NYSE:ELP)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

