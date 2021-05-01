Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.64

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 74422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NRDBY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nordea Bank Abp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.84. The stock has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th.

About Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.