Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Community Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 17.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

CTBI opened at $44.56 on Friday. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $47.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $794.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.86.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTBI shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.