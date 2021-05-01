Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Announces $0.71 Quarterly Dividend

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Gilead Sciences has raised its dividend by 30.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $63.47 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $81.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.74. The company has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a PE ratio of 65.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.13.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

