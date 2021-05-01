National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.
National Instruments has increased its dividend by 23.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NATI opened at $41.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.53.
Several research analysts have recently commented on NATI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.
In other news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $106,275.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in National Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
National Instruments Company Profile
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.
