National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

National Instruments has increased its dividend by 23.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get National Instruments alerts:

NATI opened at $41.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.53.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $367.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.59 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NATI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

In other news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $106,275.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in National Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.