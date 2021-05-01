Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 13,017 Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 1,622.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $43.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $34.29 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.40.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Nephew from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Commerzbank downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

