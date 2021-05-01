Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 163.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,943,000 after buying an additional 4,996,107 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $465,206,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $313,327,000. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $261,586,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,900 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $98.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,405.00 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. On average, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $3,376,443.61. Following the transaction, the president now owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,957.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total transaction of $767,555.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,472.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 488,369 shares of company stock valued at $56,706,157. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.81.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

