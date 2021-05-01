Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 72.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKTA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,128,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,056,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Okta by 760.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,676,000 after purchasing an additional 251,296 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its position in Okta by 1,488,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 148,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,854,000 after purchasing an additional 148,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Okta by 628.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 167,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,663,000 after acquiring an additional 144,770 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total value of $1,099,818.10. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 8,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total value of $1,966,393.14. Insiders have sold 46,601 shares of company stock worth $10,632,694 over the last 90 days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OKTA opened at $269.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.75. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.24 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of -139.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.19.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.