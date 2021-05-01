Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $4.48 Million Stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 2,088.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,242 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Arcosa worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 526.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACA opened at $60.29 on Friday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $68.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.47 and its 200 day moving average is $57.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. On average, analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACA. Sidoti downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

