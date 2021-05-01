DDKoin (DDK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $12,656.00

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. During the last week, DDKoin has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $12,656.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DDKoin alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00028607 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00011173 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009820 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00009308 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003577 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005250 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000132 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.