Hedget (HGET) Price Hits $7.79

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 1st. One Hedget coin can currently be purchased for $7.79 or 0.00013466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hedget has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. Hedget has a total market capitalization of $13.64 million and $401,752.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00067237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00019869 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00070361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $484.12 or 0.00836797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00095630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,770.96 or 0.08246565 BTC.

Hedget Profile

Hedget is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

