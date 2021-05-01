KeeperDAO Trading 32.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $14.73 million and $6.03 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 32.5% higher against the dollar. One KeeperDAO coin can now be purchased for about $404.26 or 0.00698765 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00067237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00019869 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00070361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.12 or 0.00836797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00095630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,770.96 or 0.08246565 BTC.

KeeperDAO Coin Profile

ROOK is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,430 coins. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

