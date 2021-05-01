Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases Shares of 17,592 Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 28.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 102,483 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 137,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 72,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $11,263,581.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,405,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,870,109.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 95,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $14,783,831.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,844,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,170,914.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 888,019 shares of company stock worth $140,288,072. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $158.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.29. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of -83.24 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $71.41 and a one year high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The business had revenue of $78.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

