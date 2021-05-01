Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin updated its FY21 guidance to $14.65-14.95 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 14.650-14.950 EPS.

NYSE PH opened at $313.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.21. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $140.01 and a 1-year high of $323.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

Several analysts recently commented on PH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.79.

In related news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.