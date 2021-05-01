OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.17

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.17 and last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 5308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $658.31 million, a PE ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.22.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

