Clean Yield Group Reduces Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Clean Yield Group decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 445 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.61.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $600.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $563.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $544.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $373.67 billion, a PE ratio of 98.26, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $280.84 and a 12 month high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.