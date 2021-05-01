Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 428 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 839,487 shares of company stock worth $158,444,151. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

NYSE:DIS opened at $186.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.68 billion, a PE ratio of -116.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

