Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 34,612 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 690,301 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 34,612 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.8% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $127,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,785,668.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $41,743,050.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 839,487 shares of company stock valued at $158,444,151. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $186.02 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.99, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.17 and a 200-day moving average of $169.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

