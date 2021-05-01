Ampleforth (AMPL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.26 Million

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. In the last week, Ampleforth has traded up 8% against the dollar. One Ampleforth coin can now be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00001962 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $241.47 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00067048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00019760 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00070114 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.48 or 0.00828336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00095302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00044640 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 327,367,479 coins and its circulating supply is 212,230,787 coins. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

