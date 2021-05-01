Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Short Interest Update

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the March 31st total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

YTEN opened at $9.25 on Friday. Yield10 Bioscience has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.41.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,861.39% and a negative return on equity of 347.89%. Research analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on YTEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Yield10 Bioscience from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler bought 101,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $1,242,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned approximately 3.14% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing oilseed Camelina to produce proprietary products; and high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

