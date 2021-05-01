Liquid Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Liquid Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the March 31st total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:LIQDQ opened at $0.00 on Friday. Liquid Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

Liquid Holdings Group Company Profile

Liquid Holdings Group, Inc is in the process of liquidation of its assets. Previously, it was engaged in the provision of cloud-based trading and portfolio management solutions. The company is based in Hoboken, New Jersey.

