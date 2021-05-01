UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.69 (LON:UPGS)

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS) announced a dividend on Friday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of UPGS stock opened at GBX 163.25 ($2.13) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £134.14 million and a PE ratio of 19.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 154.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 127.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01. UP Global Sourcing has a 52-week low of GBX 49 ($0.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 174.84 ($2.28).
About UP Global Sourcing
