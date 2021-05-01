UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.69 (LON:UPGS)

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS) announced a dividend on Friday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of UPGS stock opened at GBX 163.25 ($2.13) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £134.14 million and a PE ratio of 19.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 154.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 127.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01. UP Global Sourcing has a 52-week low of GBX 49 ($0.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 174.84 ($2.28).

About UP Global Sourcing

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. It offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry products under the Kleeneze brand; luggage products under the Constellation brand; and cookware and bakeware products under the Progress brand.

