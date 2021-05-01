Short Interest in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Drops By 29.4%

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the March 31st total of 18,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBLI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 713.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,162 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $414.23 million, a PE ratio of 65.37 and a beta of 0.47. Global Indemnity Group has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $31.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.

