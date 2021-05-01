Century Casinos (CNTY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 58.86% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.25 million. On average, analysts expect Century Casinos to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Century Casinos stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $388.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $13.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Century Casinos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.