Century Casinos (CNTY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.
Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 58.86% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.25 million. On average, analysts expect Century Casinos to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Century Casinos stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $388.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $13.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.
About Century Casinos
Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
