HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Short Interest Update

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the March 31st total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.7 days.

HLTRF stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.99. HLS Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $16.99.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on HLS Therapeutics from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.