Signature Aviation plc (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Signature Aviation plc (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

OTCMKTS BBAVY opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Signature Aviation has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average is $19.26.

Get Signature Aviation alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Signature Aviation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank raised Signature Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.