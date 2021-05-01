Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 59.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.37 and its 200 day moving average is $41.59.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTVA. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

