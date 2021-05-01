920 Shares in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Purchased by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 920 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,678,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,800,000 after buying an additional 1,503,716 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $28,380,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,032,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,487,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 161.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 890,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,960,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $54.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.50. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Argus raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.35.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

