Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Acquired by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 175.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHC. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 198,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after buying an additional 11,008 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 601,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,713,000 after purchasing an additional 52,260 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $41.13 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $41.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.75.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.