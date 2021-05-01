Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 195.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 481 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CI opened at $249.01 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $256.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.68. The firm has a market cap of $86.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $1,054,417.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,701,401. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,372 shares of company stock valued at $47,208,656 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

