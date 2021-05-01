Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $118.35

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $118.35 and last traded at $118.07, with a volume of 15576 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.57.

Several research firms have recently commented on RYAAY. HSBC downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research raised Ryanair from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. AlphaValue cut Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ryanair from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ryanair has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.91.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.51). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $406.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.04 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ryanair by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

