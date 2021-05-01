Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,108 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $23.01 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

