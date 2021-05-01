Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,501,489,000 after buying an additional 173,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,699,000 after buying an additional 2,487,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Comcast by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,650,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,134,478,000 after purchasing an additional 214,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average of $51.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

