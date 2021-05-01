Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 2,943 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,228,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 302.4% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,988,000 after buying an additional 49,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,819,000 after buying an additional 83,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $259.74 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $166.68 and a 52-week high of $263.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.14 and a 200 day moving average of $239.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

